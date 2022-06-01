JLL Brokers $18.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Suburban Indianapolis
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $18.5 million sale of Crawfordsville Square, a 273,249-square-foot shopping center in the Indianapolis suburb of Crawfordsville. Kroger is the anchor tenant at the property, which is 95 percent leased. Other tenants include Dunham’s Sports, Burke’s Outlet, H&R Block, Shoe Sensation, Pet Supplies Plus and Burger King. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, Lamar Cos. Essential Growth Properties acquired the asset.
