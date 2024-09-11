JLL Brokers $18.7M Sale of Hawthorne Commons Retail Property in Vernon Hills, Illinois

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Hawthorne Commons in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills for $18.7 million. Northwestern Medicine anchors the 48,942-square-foot retail and medical property. Completed in 2016, the two-story building is 88 percent leased to eight tenants and is located at 850 N. Milwaukee Ave. Alex Sharrin, Keely Polcyznski and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Centrum Realty and Hubbard Street Group. Elliott Bay Capital Trust, in a joint venture with Pantheon, purchased the asset.