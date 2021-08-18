REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $18M Sale of Summer Breeze Seniors Housing Community in Savannah

Summer Breeze

Located at 351 Wilmington Island Road, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Savannah, Summer Breeze is adjacent to the Wilmington Island Club and the Sail Harbor Marina and Boatyard.

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL has brokered the $18 million sale of Summer Breeze, a 79-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care seniors housing community on Savannah’s Wilmington Island. Mike Garbers, Cody Tremper and Michael Sivewright of JLL represented the seller, Salt Lake City, Utah-based Bridge Investment Group. An unnamed investor acquired the property in a 1031 exchange.

Summer Breeze offers 28 independent living units, 39 assisted living units and 12 memory care units. Community amenities include a full-service salon, community library, occupational and speech therapies, an activity program, scheduled transportation, restaurant-style dining and weekly housekeeping services. The community was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

