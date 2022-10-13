REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $19.2M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Chicago Slated for Apartment Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $19.2 million sale of 65 East Wacker Place, a 222,728-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago. The buyer, Intersection Realty Group, plans to convert a portion of the property into apartment units. Constructed in 1928, the 24-story building is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places and is currently 46 percent leased. Morton’s Steakhouse occupies floors one and two of the building. Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink and Bruce Miller of JLL represented the seller, a New York-based investment firm. The team also procured the buyer.

