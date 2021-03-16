REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $19.6M Sale of Lakeview Apartments in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Lakeview Apartments includes 280 units with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Lakeview Apartments in Kalamazoo for $19.6 million. The 280-unit apartment community features a playground, pet park and community barbecue area. The property is located at 1928 Colgrove Ave. and is situated adjacent to Ascension Borgess Hospital. David Gaines, Dave MacDonald and Kyle Butler of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based Property Resource Associates. The JLL team worked closely with Ron Plichta and Tommy Bateman of Property Resource Associates. Bender Cos. was the buyer.

