REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $19.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Gulf Breeze, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Tiger Point Pavilion

Completed in 2018, the 98 percent-leased Tiger Point Pavilion has national and local tenants, including Aspen Dental, AT&T, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Great Clips and Select Physical Therapy.

GULF BREEZE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $19.9 million sale of Tiger Point Pavilion, a 66,279-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Publix in the coastal Pensacola-area community of Gulf Breeze. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between MAB American and DRA Advisors, in the transaction. Pasadena, Calif.-based ExchangeRight is the buyer.

Completed in 2018, the 98 percent-leased Tiger Point Pavilion has national and local tenants, including Aspen Dental, AT&T, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Great Clips and Select Physical Therapy. With an attached drive-thru pharmacy, the Publix and the adjacent Publix Liquors store account for approximately 57 percent of the rental income at the property, according to JLL. The retail center is located at 1430 Tiger Park Lane.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews