JLL Brokers $19.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Gulf Breeze, Florida

GULF BREEZE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $19.9 million sale of Tiger Point Pavilion, a 66,279-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Publix in the coastal Pensacola-area community of Gulf Breeze. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between MAB American and DRA Advisors, in the transaction. Pasadena, Calif.-based ExchangeRight is the buyer.

Completed in 2018, the 98 percent-leased Tiger Point Pavilion has national and local tenants, including Aspen Dental, AT&T, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Great Clips and Select Physical Therapy. With an attached drive-thru pharmacy, the Publix and the adjacent Publix Liquors store account for approximately 57 percent of the rental income at the property, according to JLL. The retail center is located at 1430 Tiger Park Lane.