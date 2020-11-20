REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $2.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Batavia, Illinois

The 3,343-square-foot building is located at 1998 McKee St.

BATAVIA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $2.5 million sale of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ground lease in Batavia within suburban Chicago. The 3,343-square-foot, single-tenant retail building sits on one acre at 1998 McKee St. Construction of the building was completed this year. Alex Sharrin and Alex Geanakos of JLL represented the seller, Kensington Development Partners. A family trust was the buyer. Raising Cane’s has more than 520 restaurants in 28 states.

