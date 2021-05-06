REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $20M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Cofer Crossing

Cofer Crossing is a 136,139-square-foot shopping center located 20 miles outside of Atlanta in Tucker.

TUCKER, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $20 million sale of Cofer Crossing, a 136,139-square-foot shopping center located 20 miles outside of Atlanta in Tucker. Kroger and HomeGoods anchor the fully leased center.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Site Centers Corp. and Madison International Realty. A private buyer based in Ontario, Calif., acquired the asset in a 1031 exchange. Hanley Investment Group’s Ed Hanley and Kevin Fryman, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the buyer in the transaction.

 

