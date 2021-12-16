JLL Brokers $21.7M Sale of Oakmont Point Office Building in Westmont, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

JLL and Ryan Cos. occupy 91 percent of Oakmont Point.

WESTMONT, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Oakmont Point in the western Chicago suburb of Westmont for $21.7 million. The Class A office building spans 92,553 square feet and rises three stories. Completed in 2019, Oakmont Point is 91 percent leased to two tenants, JLL and Ryan Cos. US Inc. Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson and Bruce Miller of JLL represented the seller, Ryan Cos. Sidra Capital, which previously owned the property in a joint venture partnership with Ryan Cos., was the buyer. Lucas Borges, Claudio Sgobba and Christopher Carroll of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a multinational investment bank.