JLL Brokers $22.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the $22.7 million sale of The Printhouse, a 71-unit multifamily property located north of New York City in New Rochelle. Built in 2019, the property houses studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as 2,700 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, dog park and a rooftop terrace with a bar. New Jersey-based investment firm Invel Capital acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty and Marion Jones of JLL brokered the deal.

