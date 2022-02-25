REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $23.5M Sale-Leaseback of Office Campus in Suburban Minneapolis

Shutterfly will continue to occupy one of the buildings, while the other will be torn down.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $23.5 million sale-leaseback of 11000 Viking Drive, a two-building office campus totaling 258,850 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Pat Williams of JLL represented the seller, photography company Shutterfly LLC, and the buyer, Tempus Real Estate Partners. Shutterfly will continue to occupy the east building, which rises five stories and was built in 2004. The City of Eden Prairie plans to tear down the vacant west building, which rises four stories and was constructed in 1997. The space will be utilized for native grasses, wildflowers and a paved trail.

