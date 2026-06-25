Thursday, June 25, 2026
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The Winn-Dixie anchor at Promenades Port Charlotte was recently rebranded to Aldi.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

JLL Brokers $23.5M Sale of Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center in Port Charlotte, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $23.5 million sale of Promenades Port Charlotte, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 3280 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The 1970s-era property was completely renovated in 2024 and its Winn-Dixie anchor was recently rebranded to Aldi. Promenades Port Charlotte was 79.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bealls Outlet, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and YouFit Gym.

Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela, Kim Flores and Jacob Wise of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Kenny Cutler and Paul Adams, also with JLL, arranged an $18.4 million acquisition loan through Intercredit Bank for the buyer, Corinthian Capital LLC.

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