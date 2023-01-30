JLL Brokers $24.1M Sale of Shopping Center in St. Augustine, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

A 52,070-square-foot Publix anchors Parkway Village at St. Johns in St. Augustine, Fla.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $24.1 million sale of Parkway Village at St. Johns, a 52,070-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of International Golf Parkway and Commerce Lake Drive in St. Augustine, roughly 40 miles southeast of Jacksonville. Danny Finkle, Alex Sharrin, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela, Jeff Cicurel and Kim Flores of JLL brokered the sale on behalf of the developer and seller, a joint venture between Stiles Corp. and Cantrell & Morgan. Built in 2022, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. A 52,070-square-foot Publix anchors the center. Other tenants include Supercuts, Orangetheory Fitness and The Loop, with Starbucks Coffee and Heartland Dental occupying two outparcels. An undisclosed private buyer acquired the property.