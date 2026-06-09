Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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76-National-Road-Edison-New-Jersey
The industrial service facility at 76 National Road in Edison, New Jersey, is leased to FedEx Ground Package System and a regional trucking and logistics firm servicing the ports of New Jersey and New York.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastProperty Type

JLL Brokers $24.5M Sale of Industrial Service Facility in Edison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EDISON, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $24.5 million sale of a 5.5-acre industrial service facility in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The facility at 76 National Road features a 25,000-square-foot warehouse with a clear height of 16 feet, four dock doors and two drive-in doors. Jason Lundy, Nicholas Stefans and Luke Ceccoli of JLL represented the seller, K Group, in the transaction. Michael Klein, Max Custer, Kevin Badger and Matthew McManus, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through an unnamed regional bank on behalf of the buyer, regional owner-operator Ridgecut Road.

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