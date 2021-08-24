REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $24M Sale of Suburban Office Property in Metro Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

6501 Weston Parkway



CARY, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $24 million sale of 6501 Weston Parkway, a 93,582-square-foot office property in Cary. Chris Lingerfelt, Ryan Clutter and Ryan Eklund of JLL represented the seller, Albany Road Real Estate Partners. NAI Tri Properties represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 6501 Weston LLC.

6501 Weston Parkway is a three-story office building that was fully leased at the time of sale to a diverse tenant roster including Time Warner Cable, Zift Solutions and Aerotek. The property is located on an 8.5-acre site close to Interstates 40 and 540 and about five miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Built in 1996, the property was renovated in 2016 with renovations to the the lobby, corridors and restroom with showers on the first floor.

