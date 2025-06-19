JLL Brokers $25.3M Sale of Warehouse in Windsor, Connecticut

WINDSOR, CONN. — JLL has brokered the $25.3 million sale of a 165,625-square-foot warehouse in Windsor, located just outside of Hartford. The building at 105 Baker Hollow Road was completed in 2022 and features 32-foot clear height, 38 loading docks, one drive-in door and parking for 117 cars and 58 trailers. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Condyne Capital Partners and an account managed by UBS Realty Investors, in the transaction. The buyer was Missouri-based NorthPoint Development