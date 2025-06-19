Thursday, June 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
105-Baker-Hollow-Road-Windsor-Connecticut
The warehouse at 105 Baker Hollow Road in Windsor, Connecticut, was fully leased at the time of sale to automotive glass repair company Safelite.
AcquisitionsConnecticutIndustrialNortheast

JLL Brokers $25.3M Sale of Warehouse in Windsor, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WINDSOR, CONN. — JLL has brokered the $25.3 million sale of a 165,625-square-foot warehouse in Windsor, located just outside of Hartford. The building at 105 Baker Hollow Road was completed in 2022 and features 32-foot clear height, 38 loading docks, one drive-in door and parking for 117 cars and 58 trailers. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Condyne Capital Partners and an account managed by UBS Realty Investors, in the transaction. The buyer was Missouri-based NorthPoint Development

You may also like

Newmark Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Mark Built Homes Completes 42-Unit Multifamily Project in...

The Malin Opens 32,700 SF Coworking Space in...

Waterton Acquires 386-Unit Brackett Apartments in Metro Seattle

BKM Capital Partners Buys Hannover Industrial Park in...

Rein & Grossoehme Brokers $5M Sale of 35,926...

Structure Redevelopment Sells Clay Street Apartments in Portland...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 9,600 SF...

CBRE Brokers $71.6M Sale of Power Center in...