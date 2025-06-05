JLL Brokers $25M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $25 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The site is located along Forest Avenue within Bergen Town Center. The buyer, a joint venture between Russo Development and KRE Group, plans to develop 426 units on the site in two phases. Plans also call for Class A amenities and about 5,000 square feet of retail space. Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Urban Edge Properties, in the transaction.