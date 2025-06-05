Thursday, June 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Brokers $25M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Paramus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $25 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The site is located along Forest Avenue within Bergen Town Center. The buyer, a joint venture between Russo Development and KRE Group, plans to develop 426 units on the site in two phases. Plans also call for Class A amenities and about 5,000 square feet of retail space. Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Urban Edge Properties, in the transaction.

You may also like

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 304-Unit Apartment Community in...

Wells Fargo Provides $150M Agency Refinancing for Skyline...

Trent Development Group Opens 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for...

Choice Hotels, HighSide Debut Four Everhome Suites Hotels...

Provident Industrial Acquires Distribution Building in Irving

Silver Oak Commercial Negotiates Sale of 9,752 SF...

TCC Breaks Ground on 376,000 SF Industrial Project...

Newmark Arranges 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hamilton,...