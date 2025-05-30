Friday, May 30, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Brokers $26M Sale of Industrial Building in Walpole, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALPOLE, MASS. — JLL has brokered the $26 million sale of an 85,159-square-foot industrial building in Walpole, about 30 miles southwest of Boston. The building at 295 Union St. is home to tenants such as Tesla, Home Depot and Goodyear and features a clear height of 40 feet and 450 car parking spaces. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the sellers, Casco Real Estate Partners and Berkeley Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based investment firm Stockbridge.

