ASHLAND, MASS. — JLL has brokered the $27.9 million sale of a 218,316-square-foot industrial property in Ashland, a western suburb of Boston. The property consists of two buildings on an 18-acre site that were fully leased at the time of sale to fire suppression systems manufacturer Kidde-Fenwal. Michael Restivo, Bob McGuire, Sam Crossan, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the private seller in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm Rhino Capital Advisors.