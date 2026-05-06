Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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New-Hope-Cedar-Park-Texas
New Hope, an industrial campus in Cedar Park, was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants in sectors such as life sciences, aerospace, manufacturing and distribution.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 271,689 SF Industrial Campus in Cedar Park, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of a three-building, 271,689-square-foot industrial campus in Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin. Built in 2024 and known as New Hope, the campus spans 28.5 acres and houses shallow-bay, rear-load buildings that feature 32-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck court depths, 17 percent office finishes and a combined 82 dock-high doors and 579 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Witt Westbrook, Kyle Mueller, Rob Ellwood and Patrick McCord of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between three Central Texas investment firms, Riverside, Live Oak Group and Cordova Real Estate Ventures, in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based Stockbridge.

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