JLL Brokers Sale of 271,689 SF Industrial Campus in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of a three-building, 271,689-square-foot industrial campus in Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin. Built in 2024 and known as New Hope, the campus spans 28.5 acres and houses shallow-bay, rear-load buildings that feature 32-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck court depths, 17 percent office finishes and a combined 82 dock-high doors and 579 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Witt Westbrook, Kyle Mueller, Rob Ellwood and Patrick McCord of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between three Central Texas investment firms, Riverside, Live Oak Group and Cordova Real Estate Ventures, in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based Stockbridge.