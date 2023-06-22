JLL Brokers $29M Sale of Adams Marketplace in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $29 million sale of Adams Marketplace, a 65,116-square-foot shopping center located in Huntington Beach, approximately 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Built in 1974 and renovated in 2022, the property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Smart & Final Extra anchors the center, with other tenants including Petco, Starbucks Coffee, MemorialCare Medical and Wingstop. Jiffy Lube, 76 Gas and Carl’s Jr. are also located at the center and were not included in the sale.

Bryan Ley, Gleb Lvovich, Geoff Tranchina, Ti Kuruzar and Daniel Tyner of JLL represented the seller, affiliates of Fortress Investment Group and DJM Capital. A private, California-based buyer purchased the property.