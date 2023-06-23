Friday, June 23, 2023
Irving School Apartments was originally built as a school in 1895.
JLL Brokers $3.6M Sale of Historic Apartment Building in Duluth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DULUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $3.6 million sale of Irving School Apartments in Duluth, a city located along Lake Superior. The property was originally built in 1895 as a school and was placed on Minnesota’s National Register of Historic Places and converted into apartments in 1978. The building features 44 units that average 980 square feet. Devon Dvorak, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Sherman Associates. The buyer was High Point Holdings LLC.

