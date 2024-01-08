Monday, January 8, 2024
The retail and parking asset is situated at the base of two condominium buildings along the Chicago Riverwalk.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

JLL Brokers $30M Sale of 146,000 SF Shopping Destination in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $30 million sale of The Retail and Parking at Marina City, a 146,000-square-foot retail, dining and entertainment complex with structured parking along the Chicago Riverwalk. The property, situated at the base of two condominium buildings, is located at 333 N. Dearborn St. in the heart of the city’s River North neighborhood. Designed in 1958 by architect Bertrand Goldberg, the property was designed as a “city within a city” and has been a popular destination for locals and tourists. Prominent retail tenants include Smith & Wollensky, Legal Sea Foods, Yolk, Spin, 10Pin, Tortoise Supper Club and Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales. Michael Nieder, Keely Polczynski and John Dettlaff of JLL represented the seller, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Sperry Equities was the buyer.

