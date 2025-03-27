JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in Celebration, Florida

CELEBRATION, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $31.5 million sale of Celebration Office Center, a two-building office complex located at 1170 and 1180 Celebration Blvd. in Central Florida. Robbie McEwan, Hunter Smith and Blake Koletic of JLL represented the seller, Real Estate Value Advisors, in the transaction and procured the buyer, TMT Properties.

Built in 2000 and 2001, the property is situated within the Celebration master-planned community and in close proximity to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Celebration Office Center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.