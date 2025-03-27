Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Celebration Office Center is a two-building complex that was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in Celebration, Florida

by John Nelson

CELEBRATION, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $31.5 million sale of Celebration Office Center, a two-building office complex located at 1170 and 1180 Celebration Blvd. in Central Florida. Robbie McEwan, Hunter Smith and Blake Koletic of JLL represented the seller, Real Estate Value Advisors, in the transaction and procured the buyer, TMT Properties.

Built in 2000 and 2001, the property is situated within the Celebration master-planned community and in close proximity to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Celebration Office Center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of Two Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...

Gannett Fleming TranSystems Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease...

Novartis Renews, Extends 15,865 SF Office Lease at...

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student...

Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling...

BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center...

First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 364-Unit RightSpace...

Alta Senior Living Acquires 162-Unit Seniors Housing Property...