JLL Brokers $31.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $31.7 million sale of a 57,035-square-foot multifamily development site in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Michael Mazzara, Winfield Clifford, Ethan Stanton and Patrick Madigan of JLL represented the seller, Jasper Venture Group, in the deal. The buyer, a partnership between Top Rock Holdings, RJ Capital Group and SYU Properties, plans to develop a 235,679-square-foot market-rate project and an 82,559-square-foot senior affordable living development on the site.