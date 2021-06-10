REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $31.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $31.7 million sale of a 57,035-square-foot multifamily development site in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Michael Mazzara, Winfield Clifford, Ethan Stanton and Patrick Madigan of JLL represented the seller, Jasper Venture Group, in the deal. The buyer, a partnership between Top Rock Holdings, RJ Capital Group and SYU Properties, plans to develop a 235,679-square-foot market-rate project and an 82,559-square-foot senior affordable living development on the site.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews