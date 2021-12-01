JLL Brokers $318M Sale of Lowe’s Global Technology Center in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Lowe’s Global Technology Center, a recently completed, 357,526-square-foot office tower in Charlotte’s South End submarket. Chris Lingerfelt, Ryan Clutter and Coleman Benedict of JLL represented the sellers, Childress Klein Properties Inc. and Ram Realty Advisors. An affiliate of Apollo Global Management purchased the property for $318 million, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Lowe’s Global Technology Center is a 23-story tower that was completed this fall with the full interior and tenant buildout slated for completion by 2022. The building features two sky terraces, an interior auditorium, steel staircase spanning multiple floors, touchless features throughout the property and a 950-space parking deck.

Lowe’s Global Technology Center is fully leased to Lowe’s Cos. Inc., parent company of home improvement retail giant Lowe’s. After the tenant buildout is complete, the center will be home to nearly 2,000 employees and will serve as the company’s global technology and e-commerce hub.

Located at 100 West Worthington Ave., the property is located 7.3 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 13.3 miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.