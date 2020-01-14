REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $32.3M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Monroe, New Jersey

New Jersey

Stop & Shop anchors the Concordia Shopping Center.

MONROE, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $32.3 million sale of Concordia Shopping Center, a 135,090-square-foot retail center in Monroe, located approximately 30 miles northeast of Trenton. Situated at 1600 Perrineville Road, the retail center was 95 percent leased to tenants including Stop & Shop, UPS and Monroe Physical Therapy at the time of sale. Chris Munley, Jose Cruz and James Galbally led a JLL team that represented the seller, Concordia Shopping Manager Corp., in the transaction. A joint venture of KPR and DRA Advisors was the buyer.

