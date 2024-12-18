JLL Brokers $33.4M Sale of Central New Jersey Office Building

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $33.4 million sale of Princeton Overlook, a 158,180-square-foot office building in West Windsor, a suburb of Trenton. The building was constructed in 1988 on a four-acre site that can support additional expansion. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer and Bradley Wachenfeld of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Cali Overlook LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Princeton University, which is a current tenant at the building along with UBS Financial Services and Regus Coworking.