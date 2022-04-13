JLL Brokers $34M Sale of One Pacific Place Retail Center in Omaha

One Pacific Place spans 90,945 square feet. Trader Joe’s is the anchor tenant.

OMAHA, NEB. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of One Pacific Place in Omaha for $34 million. Trader Joe’s anchors the 90,945-square-foot retail center, which is 93 percent leased. Other tenants include Talbots, Chico’s, Wheatfield’s, Dentistry for Health, Five Salon, Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Bath & Body Works, Eddie Bauer, Club Champion, Power Life, Nothing Bundt Cake and Andre’s. Completed in 1989, the property was last renovated in 2010. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Chris Gerard of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between RED Development and BIG Shopping Centers. Lund Co. Investments Inc. was the buyer.