Safeway anchors the 67,992-square-foot Admiral Junction shopping center in Seattle.
JLL Brokers $35.4M Sale of Safeway-Anchored Retail Center in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Admiral Junction, a grocery-anchored retail center in Seattle’s Admiral submarket. Silver Star Ventures acquired the asset for $35.4 million. Located at 2620 California Ave. SW, the 67,992-square-foot property features a 60,876-square-foot Safeway and a 7,116-square-foot retail building. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased with Safeway comprising 82 percent of the asset. Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich and Zach Koucos of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

