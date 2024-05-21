JLL Brokers $36.5M Sale of Silver Star Commerce Center Industrial Park in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $36.5 million sale of Silver Star Commerce Center, a 254,915-square-foot industrial park located at 3600-3802 Silver Star Road and 3717-3763 Mercy Star Court in Orlando. The property comprises eight buildings situated on 20 acres and features 18- to 20-foot clear heights and rear-load capabilities.

At the time of sale, the park was 92 percent leased to 27 tenants. Denholtz Properties and Long Wharf Capital acquired the property. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.