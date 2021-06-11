JLL Brokers $37.6M Sale of Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in Roswell, Georgia

Roswell Market Place is located at 10800 Alpharetta Highway.

ROSWELL, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $37.6 million sale of Roswell Market Place, a fully leased, 95,522-square-foot shopping center in the metro Atlanta city of Roswell. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the locally based seller, Branch Properties LLC, in the sale. East Coast Acquisitions acquired the property.

Roswell Market Place is located at 10800 Alpharetta Highway. Built in 1986 and most recently renovated in 2015 and 2016, the retail property is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. The property’s tenant roster also includes Starbucks, Chipotle, Subway, Hollywood Feed, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Tin Drum.

Branch Properties LLC is a private real estate investment firm primarily focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality, grocery anchored shopping centers located in the Southeastern United States. East Coast Acquisitions (ECA) is a Tampa-based real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition of grocery-anchored retail centers in core and robust secondary markets.