JLL Brokers $38.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Miami

MIAMI — JLL has brokered the $38.5 million sale of Milpa & Wesley Center, an industrial portfolio located at 6801-7500 N.W. 77th Ave. in Miami. The property, which was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale, comprises 182,575 square feet across six buildings. Cofe Properties LLC sold the portfolio to Miami Palmetto Property LLC, an entity co-sponsored by East Capital Partners and ABR Capital Partners’ GP Investment Program. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Wells Waller, Taylor Osborne and Aaliyah St. Louis of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The property features 17- to 19-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high and 101 grade-level doors and 275 parking spaces.