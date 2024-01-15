Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Milpa & Wesley Center was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Brokers $38.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL has brokered the $38.5 million sale of Milpa & Wesley Center, an industrial portfolio located at 6801-7500 N.W. 77th Ave. in Miami. The property, which was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale, comprises 182,575 square feet across six buildings. Cofe Properties LLC sold the portfolio to Miami Palmetto Property LLC, an entity co-sponsored by East Capital Partners and ABR Capital Partners’ GP Investment Program. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Wells Waller, Taylor Osborne and Aaliyah St. Louis of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The property features 17- to 19-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high and 101 grade-level doors and 275 parking spaces.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 303-Unit Multifamily...

Innova Solutions Acquires 186,846 SF Office Building in...

BEB Provides $9.7M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Property...

X-Golf to Open 13,414 SF Entertainment Venue in...

Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 148,538 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 36,500 SF...

Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...