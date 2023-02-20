REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $4.4M Sale of Citibank-Occupied Retail Property in San Jose, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

3510-Leigh-Ave-San-Jose-CA

Citibank occupies the 7,986-square-foot single-tenant retail building at 3510 Leigh Ave. in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building at 3510 Leigh Ave. in San Jose. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a private capital exchange buyer for $4.4 million.

Citibank occupies the 7,986-square-foot property on a triple-net lease with six years of the lease term remaining.

Eric Kathrein, Warren McClean and Andrew Spangenberg of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  