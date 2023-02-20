JLL Brokers $4.4M Sale of Citibank-Occupied Retail Property in San Jose, California

Citibank occupies the 7,986-square-foot single-tenant retail building at 3510 Leigh Ave. in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building at 3510 Leigh Ave. in San Jose. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a private capital exchange buyer for $4.4 million.

Citibank occupies the 7,986-square-foot property on a triple-net lease with six years of the lease term remaining.

Eric Kathrein, Warren McClean and Andrew Spangenberg of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.