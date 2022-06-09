REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $40.7M Sale of Lincoln Place Shopping Center Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Lincoln Place in Fairview Heights is 95 percent leased.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $40.7 million sale of Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot shopping center in the St. Louis suburb of Fairview Heights. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Aldi, Total Wine & More, Kohl’s, Shoe Carnival, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Five Below, GameStop, Pizza Hut and St. Louis Bread Co. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, Acadia Realty Trust. Jenel Real Estate was the buyer.

