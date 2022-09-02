REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $40.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Stonewood Village is a value-add property with 272 units.

MADISON, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Stonewood Village in Madison for $40.8 million. The 272-unit, garden-style multifamily property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,004 square feet. Amenities include a playground, pool and tennis courts. The value-add property was built in 1982. Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Jamie Fink of JLL represented the seller, Stonewood UI LLC, an affiliate of Banner Real Estate Group. Axiom Properties was the buyer. Matthew Schoenfeldt and Medina Spiodic of JLL originated a $29.8 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate.

