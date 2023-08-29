JLL Brokers $41.5M Sale of Midtown Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $41.5 million sale of a portfolio of two multifamily buildings totaling 105 units in Manhattan’s East Midtown submarket. The property at 959-961 Second Ave. features 10 apartments and two commercial units, and the building at 246 E. 46th St. comprises 81 apartments and 12 commercial spaces. Bob Knakal, Clint Olsen, Jonathan Hageman, Eddie Shuai, Stephen Godnick and Jacob Russell of JLL represented the seller, nonprofit organization JT Tai & Co. Foundation, in the transaction. The buyer, Oak B. Management, plans to implement a value-add program.