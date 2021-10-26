REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $43.5M Sale of Vincent Woods Apartments in Rogers, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Built in 2020, Vincent Woods Apartments includes 168 units.

ROGERS, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $43.5 million sale of Vincent Woods Apartments in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers. Completed in 2020, the Class A apartment community is comprised of 168 units that average 862 square feet. Amenities include a community room, patio terrace, fitness center, dog park, parcel storage system, heated underground parking and access to walking trails. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Trident Development. Brock Yaffe, Pat McMullen and Ken Dayton of JLL arranged a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Timberland Partners. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

