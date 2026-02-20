JLL Brokers $44.4M Sale of Shopping Center in Bristol, Connecticut

BRISTOL, CONN. — JLL has brokered the sale of Bristol Plaza, a 263,829-square-foot shopping center located approximately 20 miles southwest of Hartford, for $44.4 million. Anchored by regional grocer Stop & Shop, Bristol Plaza was 93.1 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Dollar Tree and Starbucks. Chris Angelone, Zach Nitsche, Alex Quinn, Sam Wiesman and Henry Schaffer of JLL represented the seller, Federal Realty Investment Trust, in the deal. The buyer was Sterling Organization.