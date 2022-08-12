JLL Brokers $45M Sale of Tel Twelve Shopping Center in Southfield, Michigan

Tel Twelve is nearly 98 percent leased and spans 193,850 square feet.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Tel Twelve shopping center in Southfield for $45 million. The 193,850-square-foot, open-air property was built in 1968 and renovated in 2005. Tel Twelve is nearly 98 percent leased to tenants such as Best Buy, Ulta, DSW, PetSmart, BuyBuy Baby and Michaels. The property is situated at the intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, RPT Realty, and procured the buyer, Kaufman & Jacobs LLC.