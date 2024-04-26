JLL Brokers $47M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $47 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 45-40 Vernon Blvd. in the Long Island City area of Queens. The site formerly housed the Paragon Paint factory and is approved for approximately 192,000 square feet of development. The seller, a joint venture between Quadrum Global, Baron Property Group and Simon Development, previously retained Morris Adjmi Architects to design a 21-story, 202-unit property. The buyer was locally based investment and development firm ZD Jasper Realty. Brendan Maddigan, Rob Hinckley, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Vickram Jambu of JLL brokered the deal.