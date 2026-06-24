JLL Brokers $48.4M Sale of Industrial Park in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $48.4 million sale of Meridian Business Campus, a four-building industrial park located at 16101-16301 Parallel Drive in Fort Myers. Built in 2023 near Southwest Florida International Airport, the 208,447-square-foot park was 96.5 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants.

Capital Partners acquired the 17.3-acre industrial park from a joint venture between Geis Cos. and Westminster Capital. John Huguenard, Luis Castillo and Cody Brais of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Billy Mork of CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance team in Minneapolis secured a 10-year acquisition loan for Capital Partners. The loan was underwritten at a fixed 5.5 percent interest rate with a partial interest-only period and 30-year amortization schedule.