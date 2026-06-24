Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 208,447-square-foot Meridian Business Campus was built in 2023 near Southwest Florida International Airport.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Brokers $48.4M Sale of Industrial Park in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $48.4 million sale of Meridian Business Campus, a four-building industrial park located at 16101-16301 Parallel Drive in Fort Myers. Built in 2023 near Southwest Florida International Airport, the 208,447-square-foot park was 96.5 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants.

Capital Partners acquired the 17.3-acre industrial park from a joint venture between Geis Cos. and Westminster Capital. John Huguenard, Luis Castillo and Cody Brais of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Billy Mork of CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance team in Minneapolis secured a 10-year acquisition loan for Capital Partners. The loan was underwritten at a fixed 5.5 percent interest rate with a partial interest-only period and 30-year amortization schedule.

You may also like

Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 353,000 SF Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 306-Unit Self-Storage...

CBRE Brokers $7.1M Sale of Bayside Townhomes in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Two-Tenant...

Scannell Properties to Develop 335-Acre Logistics Park Near...

Lowes Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Project in Mooresville,...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Apartment Community in...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Shopping...