JLL Brokers $49.5M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $49.5 million sale of 640 Broadway, a nine-story apartment building in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The building houses loft-style residential units and 4,200 square feet of retail space that is fully leased to tenants such as UPS, Two Hands Café and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Steven Rutman, Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley and Ethan Stanton of JLL represented the seller, Acadia Realty Trust, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a partnership between New York-based investment firm Pamera North America and local operator Targo Capital. Michael Gigliotti, Stephen VanLeer and John Flynn, also with JLL, arranged a $30.5 million acquisition loan for the deal through Citi Private Bank.