JLL Brokers $5.1M Sale of CVS Ground Lease in Schaumburg, Illinois
SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a CVS Pharmacy ground lease in the Chicago-area community of Schaumburg. Completed in 2005, the single-tenant building spans 13,180 square feet. It is situated on 1.8 acres at 1855 W. Irving Park Road. Alex Sharrin and Alex Geanakos of JLL represented the seller, a New York-based, high-net worth individual. A California-based DST provider purchased the asset. CVS operates roughly 9,000 locations nationwide and all have remained open throughout the pandemic.
