JLL Brokers $50.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis, Milwaukee

MINNEAPOLIS AND MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $50.5 million sale and secured acquisition financing for the Midwest Distribution Portfolio, a collection of four industrial properties totaling 608,316 square feet across the Minneapolis and Milwaukee metro areas. The fully occupied portfolio includes a 265,516-square-foot distribution center in Lino Lakes, Minn., two buildings totaling 141,750 square feet in Pewaukee, Wis., and a 201,050-square-foot complex in Milwaukee adjacent to the airport.

The properties are home to nine tenants across sectors such as merchant wholesalers, apparel, motor freight distribution and air freight services. The facilities feature clear heights ranging from 22 to 30 feet with more than 70 loading positions. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Ed Halaburt of JLL, along with Tom Shepherd of Colliers represented the seller, Biynah Industrial Partners. Matthew Schoenfeldt and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged the financing.