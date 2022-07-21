REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $50.7M Sale of Multifamily Building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

740-West-End-Avenue-Manhattan

The multifamily building at 740 West End Ave. in Manhattan totals 101 units.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $50.7 million sale of a 101-unit multifamily building located at 740 West End Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Constructed in 1915, the elevator building rises 14 stories and includes six commercial spaces and one superintendent’s apartment. Bob Knakal, Hall Oster, Jonathan Hageman, Paul Smadbeck, Teddy Galligan and Braedon Gait of JLL represented the seller, Wolk Properties, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, Aya Acquisitions.

