JLL Brokers $53.4M Sale of Elan West End Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $53.4 million sale of Elan West End in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. Built in 2020, the 164-unit apartment complex features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 855 square feet. Amenities include a pool and spa, sky lounge, amenity deck, lounge area with golf and hockey simulator, and a fitness center. Located at 1325 Utica Ave. South, the property is situated in The West End, a prominent shopping, dining, industry and entertainment hub in St. Louis Park. Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. Brock Yaffe of JLL arranged $25.5 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer through a life insurance company.