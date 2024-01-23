Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Built in 2020, Elan West End features 164 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers $53.4M Sale of Elan West End Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $53.4 million sale of Elan West End in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. Built in 2020, the 164-unit apartment complex features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 855 square feet. Amenities include a pool and spa, sky lounge, amenity deck, lounge area with golf and hockey simulator, and a fitness center. Located at 1325 Utica Ave. South, the property is situated in The West End, a prominent shopping, dining, industry and entertainment hub in St. Louis Park. Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. Brock Yaffe of JLL arranged $25.5 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer through a life insurance company.

You may also like

McLeod Cobb Reveals Construction Updates, New Tenants at...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 190,714 SF Industrial...

JLL Arranges $80M in Construction Financing for Multifamily...

Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of Walnut Hill Apartments...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12M Sale of Multifamily...

Gebroe-Hammer, Berkadia Negotiate Sale of 59-Unit Apartment Complex...

Greysteel Arranges $37M Construction, $14M Equity Financing for...

Repvblik Opens 213-Unit Adaptive Reuse Apartment Project in...

CBRE Arranges Sales of Nine Big Lots Retail...