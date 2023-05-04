JLL Brokers $53.6M Sale of Six Multifamily Communities in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged three separate transactions for the sale of six assets in Los Angeles County totaling $53.6 million.

Five properties are located in the San Fernando Valley and one is in West Los Angeles. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, a corporate fiduciary acting on behalf of an LLC.

The identity of the three buyers was not disclosed. All three buyers assumed existing debt on the assets.

Peter Yorck and Nick Lavin led the JLL Capital Markets investment sales and advisory team representing the seller, while Jeff Sause and Max Mraz led the JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team.

The properties are 3596 Centinela, 14311-14319 Dickens St., 12314 Moorpark, 4144 Tujunga, 12207 Riverside and 12225 Riverside.