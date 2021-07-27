JLL Brokers $53M Sale of Apartment Community in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The newly built Vim + Vigor includes 274 units.

MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Vim + Vigor in Milwaukee for $53 million. Constructed in 2019, the 274-unit apartment community is located in the city’s Brewery District, which was once home to Pabst Brewing Co. The property comprises two buildings and was more than 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Units range from 376 to 1,340 square feet. The property features 7,050 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 237-parking garage, courtyard, fitness center, home brewing studio and conference rooms. Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the sellers, Milhaus Development and The Davis Cos. Weidner Apartment Homes was the buyer.