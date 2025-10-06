JLL Brokers $54.3M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $54.3 million sale of a multifamily development site in Brooklyn. The site at 970 Franklin Ave. is located in the Crown Heights neighborhood and is approved for the development of up to roughly 290,000 buildable square feet of product across 355 apartments, all within a 10-story building. The Continuum Co. sold the site to private investor Isaac Schwartz. Andrew Scandalios, Ethan Stanton, Brendan Maddigan and Michael Mazzara of JLL represented both parties in the transaction.